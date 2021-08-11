Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Holdings Lifted by Sara Bay Financial

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in shares of Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Centrus Energy comprises about 3.6% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sara Bay Financial owned 2.76% of Centrus Energy worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 244.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 135,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 96,557 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 99.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $430,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Centrus Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LEU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centrus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of LEU stock traded down $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,606. Centrus Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.81 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.42.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centrus Energy news, CEO Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $290,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,827,765.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO John M. A. Donelson sold 2,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $47,490.42. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,578.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,647 shares of company stock worth $662,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. engages in the supply of nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry. It operates through the Low-enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions segments. The LEU segment includes various components of nuclear fuel to utilities from its global network of suppliers. The Technical Solutions segment offers advanced engineering, design, and manufacturing services to government and private sector customers, and is deploying advanced nuclear fuel production capabilities to power existing, and next-generation reactors around the world.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.