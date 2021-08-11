CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CF Industries to earn $3.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $47.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.01. CF Industries has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $57.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 20,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total value of $1,113,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 113,345 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,600 shares of company stock worth $1,953,430. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Scotiabank raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

