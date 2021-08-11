Chardan Capital Cuts ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Price Target to $18.00

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 188.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PRQR. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of PRQR stock opened at $6.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $313.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a current ratio of 6.94. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $9.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts predict that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

