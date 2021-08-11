Charles R. Schwab Sells 81,400 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $5,796,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of The Charles Schwab stock opened at $74.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $33.79 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SCHW. Citigroup cut their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

