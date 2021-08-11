Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $4,989,731.34 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $648,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $4,856,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

