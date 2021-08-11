Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP Sells $4,989,731.34 in Stock

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) VP William D. Barbo sold 12,387 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.82, for a total value of $4,989,731.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,726.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $407.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.33 and a 1 year high of $420.25.
Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.43.
Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.
