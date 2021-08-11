Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 527,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $12,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,438,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,383,000 after purchasing an additional 94,991 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 20.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,972,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,084,000 after buying an additional 1,016,158 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,223,000 after buying an additional 139,852 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 45.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,235,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,293,000 after buying an additional 702,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 9.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,869,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,406,000 after acquiring an additional 167,507 shares during the last quarter.

PEB stock opened at $21.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 106.05% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.74%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investments and acquisition in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in the markets like: Atlanta, Georgia; Boston, Massachusetts; Chicago, Illinois; Key West, Florida; Miami, Los Angeles, Naples, Nashville, Tennessee; New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Portland, Oregon; San Diego, California; San Francisco, Seattle, Stevenson, and Washington, DC The company was founded by Jon E.

