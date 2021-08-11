Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Oxford Industries worth $10,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OXM shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet lowered Oxford Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Oxford Industries from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.54, for a total value of $100,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,652.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OXM opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.94. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $37.89 and a one year high of $114.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,838.60 and a beta of 1.82.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.83. Oxford Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -92.82%.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

