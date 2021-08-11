Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,813 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $9,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $718.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.90.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $575.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $114.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 685.48, a PEG ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $418.53 and a twelve month high of $608.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $546.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $596,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total transaction of $1,493,828.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,128,164.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,687 shares of company stock worth $24,807,495 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

