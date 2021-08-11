Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,385 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $11,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 375.3% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Synopsys by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 496,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 57,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.77.

Shares of SNPS opened at $288.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 55.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.50 and a 1 year high of $300.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $274.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total value of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,299.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.14, for a total transaction of $1,114,924.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,266,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

