Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,757 Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Renasant worth $14,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

RNST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

RNST opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Renasant Co. has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Renasant Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

