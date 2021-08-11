Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $120.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHGG. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chegg has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.56. Chegg has a 52 week low of $62.84 and a 52 week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $198.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.11 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chegg by 109.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,535,900,000 after buying an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Chegg by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $222,224,000 after buying an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 18,377.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after acquiring an additional 596,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

