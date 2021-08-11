ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Price Target Cut to $64.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 347.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CCXI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

Shares of CCXI opened at $14.31 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.12 million, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.95.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.01). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ChemoCentryx will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 56.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,443.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. 65.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

