Churchill Capital Corp VI’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 11th (OTCMKTS:CCVIU)

Churchill Capital Corp VI’s (OTCMKTS:CCVIU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, August 11th. Churchill Capital Corp VI had issued 48,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $480,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.17.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.