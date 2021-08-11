CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Lifted to “Outperform” at CIBC

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.69.

Get CI Financial alerts:

NYSE CIXX opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.72. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $505.72 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in CI Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,139,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,380,000 after purchasing an additional 707,359 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,557,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in CI Financial by 706.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CI Financial by 515.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,971,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,945,000. 44.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.