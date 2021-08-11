CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.32% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

Get CI Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Shares of CIXX stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.25. CI Financial has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.10.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 15.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 34.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 23.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 675,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after buying an additional 126,920 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 10.6% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 113.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 452,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,309,000 after buying an additional 240,438 shares during the last quarter. 44.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explanation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.