CIBC Lowers Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Price Target to C$27.00

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) had its price objective lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Canopy Growth from C$55.00 to C$35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight Capital raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.01.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of Canopy Growth stock opened at $19.47 on Monday. Canopy Growth has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.20. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.52% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The company had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Canopy Growth’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 9.0% during the second quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 11.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 260,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 63,720 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 10.6% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 332,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 31,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC grew its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 10,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.