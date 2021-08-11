Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.47

Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.47 and last traded at $15.45, with a volume of 37889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.75 million, a P/E ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.38.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $330,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Bell by 586.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 518,686 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cincinnati Bell during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 63,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 19,019 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell, Inc is engaged in providing entertainment, data and voice communications services over wire line and wireless networks. It operates through Entertainment and Communications and Information Technology Services and Hardware segments. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers products and services such as high-speed internet, data transport local voice, long distance, and video services.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.