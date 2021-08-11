Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Get Cinemark alerts:

CNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.22.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.71% and a negative net margin of 135.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.