Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Ridgewood Investments LLC

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.9% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 43.2% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 55.2% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 65.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $55.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 778,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,469,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.68%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

