Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $68,000 in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Mercurity Fintech at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mercurity Fintech stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $13.14.

Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

