Citadel Advisors LLC Invests $89,000 in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 327.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 21.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure alerts:

KMF opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%.

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.