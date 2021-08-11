Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 26,098 Shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weidai worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Weidai by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 520,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Weidai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weidai stock opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15. Weidai Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

