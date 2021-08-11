Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,835 Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORGS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 95,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 178.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 37,867 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Orgenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orgenesis by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ORGS opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Orgenesis Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $125.58 million, a P/E ratio of 251.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.03.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.12. Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 48.23% and a negative net margin of 186.45%.

Orgenesis Inc, a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies (CGTs). The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform includes three enabling components: a pipeline of licensed POCare Therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed, automated POCare Technology systems across a collaborative POCare Network.

