Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Monaker Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKGI. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter worth $94,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monaker Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKGI opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. Monaker Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $4.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.53.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.33). Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 139.93% and a negative net margin of 33,996.25%.

Monaker Group Profile

Monaker Group, Inc is a technology-driven travel company, which is focused on delivering innovation to alternative lodging rentals. It offers products and services related to its online marketplace of travel and related logistics including destination tours / activities, accommodation rental listings, hotel listings, air and car rental.

