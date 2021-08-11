Citigroup Begins Coverage on Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF)

Equities researchers at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Acciona in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of Acciona stock opened at $157.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.78. Acciona has a 1 year low of $102.59 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

