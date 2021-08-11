Citigroup Increases Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target to $25.00

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $22.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LTHM. Evercore ISI raised Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.71.

LTHM stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.44, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.40. Livent has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $25.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Livent will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 0.7% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 147,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 52.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,561,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 538,517 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $399,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 4.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,086,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livent

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

