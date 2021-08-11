Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,199 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 355,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,697,000 after buying an additional 162,079 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after acquiring an additional 88,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 103.8% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.