Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 2,017.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 317,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,600 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IVR opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $918.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.64. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 45.81% and a return on equity of 15.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -32.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

