Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $950,000 in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. Clear Street Markets LLC owned 0.14% of Global X Uranium ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Uranium ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 52,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Global X Uranium ETF by 337.9% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter.

URA opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Global X Uranium ETF has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $23.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91.

