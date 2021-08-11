Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $944,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after buying an additional 6,431,924 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,901,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,559,000 after buying an additional 1,018,206 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,254,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,224,000 after buying an additional 441,047 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,884,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,955,000 after buying an additional 399,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 602,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 382,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.32. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 77.68%.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

