Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 591.23% and a negative return on equity of 220.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,071. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.71. The stock has a market cap of $310.35 million, a PE ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.48. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLSD shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Clearside Biomedical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

