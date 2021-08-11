Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $35.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Paper,a standalone company,produces pulp and paperboard at six facilities across the country namely Lewiston, Idaho; Las Vegas, Nev.; Elwood, Ill.; and near McGehee, Ark. The company manufactures quality paperboard, consumer tissue, and wood products.It has direct access to the public capital markets .The company is a premier supplier of private label tissue to major retail grocery chains, and also produces bleached paperboard used by quality-conscious printers and packaging converters. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Clearwater Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

CLW stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. Clearwater Paper has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $534.82 million, a PE ratio of 139.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.07.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.46. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLW. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,543,000 after purchasing an additional 200,411 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 290.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 97,870 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,137,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 223.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 51,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 56,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 40,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bath tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products and parent rolls.

