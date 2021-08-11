Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Price Target Raised to $140.00 at Argus

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its target price hoisted by Argus from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $125.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.83. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $127.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -298.74 and a beta of 0.04.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 26.49%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.91, for a total value of $5,945,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 7,500 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total value of $523,725.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,122 shares in the company, valued at $986,139.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 901,787 shares of company stock worth $87,328,443 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 54.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.