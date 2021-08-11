CLSA Upgrades ResMed (NYSE:RMD) to “Underperform”

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was upgraded by analysts at CLSA from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ResMed in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. ResMed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of RMD opened at $275.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 87.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.71. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $278.79.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.00, for a total value of $307,809.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.94, for a total transaction of $645,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,777,309.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,274 shares of company stock worth $8,855,386 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $647,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in ResMed during the second quarter worth approximately $239,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of ResMed by 5.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 11,154 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,750,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the second quarter worth $496,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

