CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.67.

Shares of CMC Materials stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,882. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $120.45 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.14). CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $309.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in CMC Materials in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

