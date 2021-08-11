Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Cognex in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, August 6th. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

CGNX stock opened at $85.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.47. Cognex has a 1 year low of $58.82 and a 1 year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 487,697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 643.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,649.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

