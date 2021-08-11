Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Cohu worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 89.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 51,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 24,397 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 323,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 35,310 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 165,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 234,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 119,174 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $33.83 on Wednesday. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.66. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COHU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Caggia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $175,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $350,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,320.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,500. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

