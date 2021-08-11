Colin Patrick Mcdonald Sells 6,378 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $128,452.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $19.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $731.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $20.69.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

