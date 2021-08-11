Commercial Metals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 3,407 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,463% compared to the average volume of 218 call options.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $34.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $34.72.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 18.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on CMC. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Commercial Metals by 3.0% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

