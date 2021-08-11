COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 8.1%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00. 3,317 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 425,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.65.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.82. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.63.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 5,019.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

