comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ComScore, Inc. is a global leader in measuring the digital world. This capability is based on a massive, global cross-section of more than two million consumers who have given comScore permission to confidentially capture their browsing and transaction behavior, including online and offline purchasing. comScore panelists also participate in survey research that captures and integrates their attitudes and intentions. Through its proprietary technology, comScore measures what matters across a broad spectrum of behavior and attitudes. comScore analysts apply this deep knowledge of customers and competitors to help clients design powerful marketing strategies and tactics that deliver superior ROI. comScore services are used by global leaders such as AOL, Microsoft, Yahoo!, Verizon, Best Buy, The Newspaper Association of America, Tribune Interactive, ESPN, Fox Sports, Nestle, MBNA, Starcom USA, Universal McCann, the United States Postal Service, Merck and Expedia. “

Get comScore alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $251.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.35. comScore has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $5.25.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.10). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. As a group, analysts expect that comScore will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of comScore during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

About comScore

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on comScore (SCOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.