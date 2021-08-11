Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Down 4.3%

Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)’s stock price traded down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.58 and last traded at $6.65. 6,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,616,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -53.00 and a beta of 1.93.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Conduent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Conduent by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Conduent by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,026,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 387,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 22,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 88,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

