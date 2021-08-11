Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,246 shares traded.

Separately, Stephens downgraded shares of Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $694.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCF. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,594,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after buying an additional 467,189 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 11.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,242,413 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 131,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 22.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,103,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

