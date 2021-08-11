Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Shares Gap Down to $3.60

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.60, but opened at $3.51. Contango Oil & Gas shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 3,246 shares trading hands.

Separately, Stephens lowered Contango Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $694.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.41.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 163.12% and a negative net margin of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Contango Oil & Gas by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,931,778 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 716,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 655,350 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after purchasing an additional 467,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

