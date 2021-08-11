ContextLogic (WISH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ContextLogic to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WISH opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.75. ContextLogic has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

A number of brokerages have commented on WISH. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.85.

In other news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 55,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $463,915.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 86,061 shares in the company, valued at $720,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,093,566 shares of company stock worth $9,838,721.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.