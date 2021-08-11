Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of CTTAY stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.53. 123,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,066. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.61. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.86 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

