Contrasting Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) & TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) and TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Boxlight alerts:

11.3% of Boxlight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Boxlight shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of TAL Education Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Boxlight has a beta of 3.63, suggesting that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TAL Education Group has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Boxlight and TAL Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight -23.45% -14.06% -4.78% TAL Education Group -2.58% -3.13% -1.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Boxlight and TAL Education Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight $54.89 million 2.02 -$16.15 million N/A N/A TAL Education Group $4.50 billion 0.90 -$115.99 million ($0.19) -33.16

Boxlight has higher earnings, but lower revenue than TAL Education Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Boxlight and TAL Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight 0 0 2 0 3.00 TAL Education Group 6 6 5 0 1.94

Boxlight presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 207.69%. TAL Education Group has a consensus price target of $53.44, indicating a potential upside of 748.25%. Given TAL Education Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TAL Education Group is more favorable than Boxlight.

Summary

TAL Education Group beats Boxlight on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio Interactive Instructional Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio; Oktopus Instructional and Whiteboarding Software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; Notes+, a software accessory for use with Oktopus software; and GameZones and MimioInteract, which are multi-student interactive gaming software. In addition, it offers MimioClarity that distributes audio around the classroom and integrates with the front-of-class display; Mimio MyBot system that bridges the gap between learning about robotics in the classroom and the application of robotics; Robo3D printers; MyStemKits, which offers standards-driven lesson plans for grades K-12 math and science teachers; and MimioView document camera, as well as peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and LED flat panels; and provides classroom training, professional development, and educator certification services. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students. The company was founded by Bang Xin Zhang and Yun Dong Cao on August 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.