ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) was downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 213 ($2.78) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 230 ($3.00). Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CTEC. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 215 ($2.81) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on ConvaTec Group from GBX 212 ($2.77) to GBX 229 ($2.99) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 241.75 ($3.16).

CTEC opened at GBX 230 ($3.00) on Monday. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 265 ($3.46). The company has a market capitalization of £4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.53, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 246.13.

In other ConvaTec Group news, insider Constantin Coussios bought 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 236 ($3.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,918.40 ($26,023.52).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

