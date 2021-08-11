Convergence Investment Partners LLC Lowers Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $111,967,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.11 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 price objective (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.09.

Shares of PKI stock opened at $183.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.46 and a 1-year high of $188.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.44.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 37.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

