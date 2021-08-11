Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth about $660,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Teradata by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,988,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Teradata by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Teradata by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 22,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $51.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 513.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $17.99 and a 52-week high of $59.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.64.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.13.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $2,228,472.28. Following the sale, the executive now owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

